U.S. Open Updates: Djokovic In Semifinals, Canadian Phenom Stuns Women's Bracket

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his spot in the U.S. Open semifinals on Wednesday. On the women’s side, 19-year-old Canadian phenom Leylah Fernandez has become the youngest semifinalist since Maria Sharapova.

Host Robin Young speaks with New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey about the tournament.

