Doctors In Neighboring States Are Feeling The Brunt Of Texas' Abortion Law

Following the passage of Texas’ restrictive abortion law and the Supreme Court’s refusal to block it, providers in neighboring states are starting to see an influx of patients arriving in need of an abortion.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Warren Hern, a physician at the Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado.

