California Gov. Newsom Recall Fails: Strategists Analyze The Political Playbook Moving Forward

Published September 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT

The votes are still being counted, but it’s clear that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has easily survived a recall election where the COVID-19 pandemic was center stage as an issue.

Democrats say they now have a strategy for how to run against Trumpism; Republicans say they’ll live for another day.

California political strategists Rob Stutzman and Christine Pelosi join Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

