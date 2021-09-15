© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
BREAKING: Idaho Activates Statewide Crisis Standards Of Care
A friendly, informative voice dropping in on your day beaver banner fall membership drive

Des Moines Public Schools To Require Students Wear Masks After Judge Strikes Down State Ban

Published September 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT

In Iowa, students in Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, are required to wear a mask. The superintendent reimposed the mandate after a federal judge blocked a state law banning such a mandate in schools.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Tom Ahart, superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.