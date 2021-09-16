© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting local news during our Fall Membership Drive!

In South Louisiana, Nicholas Complicates Ida Recovery For Homeowners With Leaky Roofs

Published September 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM MDT

Forecasters say the storm remnants of Nicholas are sticking around south Louisiana, with another 5 to 10 inches of rain possible through Friday.

The system is not as strong as Hurricane Ida was a couple of weeks ago, but all that water is complicating the recovery process for homeowners around New Orleans.

Many are still waiting for help to repair leaky roofs as a federal assistance program gets off to a slow start and demand soars for private contractors.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Matt Sledge, a reporter for the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.