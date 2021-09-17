© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Fannie Mae Will Now Allow Rent Payments To Be Considered In Mortgage Applications

Published September 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM MDT

Starting Saturday, bank loan company Fannie Mae will allow rent payments to be considered in mortgage applications.

Rent payments haven’t been a factor when it comes to qualifying for a mortgage for a long time, making this a major change with huge benefits for prospective homebuyers.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks with Mike Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

