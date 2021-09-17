© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Opposition Activists In Belarus Hack Trove Of Government Data Showing Police Abuse, Corruption

Published September 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT

A group of activists calling themselves "Cyber Partisans" has hacked the government of Belarus, exposing what it describes as evidence of planned beatings of peaceful protesters and secret bugging.

President Alexander Lukashenko has cracked down on dissent since his reelection last year, which governments including the U.S. and E.U. have called fraudulent.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Robyn Dixon, Moscow bureau chief for our partners at The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.