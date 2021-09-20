Mass Deportations Planned For Haitian Migrants Camped Under Del Rio Bridge

The Biden administration is planning mass deportations of the migrants camped underneath the Del Rio bridge in Texas, the majority of whom are Haitian.

Many migrants are not having their asylum claims heard and are expelled back to Mexico, which has refused them as well.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with James Dobbins, a reporter with The New York Times, about the border crisis.

