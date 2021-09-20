Reframing How We Think About Social Media Can Help Curb Endless Scrolling

For most of us, there’s been a moment where we’ve regretted spending so much time on social media. But before we know it, we’re back online and eagerly scrolling once again.

According to Derek Thompson, a staff writer at The Atlantic, that’s because social media is “attention alcohol.”

Thompson joins host Tonya Mosley to explain why thinking of social media through that framework might just be the key to helping us fix the problem.

