Regulations On Cryptocurrency Could Drastically Change Industry

Published September 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM MDT

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill Congress is expected to pass soon would add regulations on cryptocurrency that could profoundly change the industry. This could make it easier for the government to collect taxes on digital assets and trades.

As reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi of KQED explains, understanding the technology is complicated.

 

