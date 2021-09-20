Regulations On Cryptocurrency Could Drastically Change Industry

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill Congress is expected to pass soon would add regulations on cryptocurrency that could profoundly change the industry. This could make it easier for the government to collect taxes on digital assets and trades.

