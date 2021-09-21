COVID-19 Remembrance: A Granddaughter Says Her Papa Loved Pop Singers Like Adele As Much As She Does

In the U.S., 2,000 people have died of COVID-19 on average per day over the past week.

The number hasn’t been that high since the winter, when Jessica Alejandro of Queens, New York, lost her grandfather to COVID-19. Joseph Anthony Szalkiewicz was 78.

She said he was eligible to get vaccinated, but it was a chaotic time when vaccines were not easily available and he was holding out to get one from his doctor. Unfortunately, he was still on a waiting list when he died.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young shares Alejandro’s memories of her Papa.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.