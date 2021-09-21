Deadline To Avoid Government Shutdown Looms As Democrats Aim To Suspend Debt Ceiling

Democrats and Republicans are clashing over a suspension to the government’s debt ceiling, which limits how much the government can borrow.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are proposing a suspension through December 2022, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is firmly against it, opting to vote for the U.S. to default on its debts.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

