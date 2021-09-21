'The Facebook Files' Reveal Rampant Misinformation About COVID-19 Vaccines

A trove of internal documents from Facebook reveals how much the company knows about what’s wrong with its platform, and what — if anything — it’s doing to fix it.

It includes a look at how anti-vaccine information flourished on Facebook even as CEO Mark Zuckerberg publicly touted his platform’s efforts to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Wall Street Journal has been reporting on this in a series called “The Facebook Files.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sam Schechner, senior tech reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

