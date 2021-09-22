© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

NYC Sues Jail Officers' Union Over Mass Absenteeism At Rikers Island Jail

Published September 22, 2021 at 10:11 AM MDT

New York City has sued a union representing correctional officers over mass absenteeism at Rikers Island Jail, which the city says has contributed to a worsening crisis at the jail.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jonathan Lippman, former chief judge of New York and chair of the commission on closing Rikers, about the jail.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

