Parosmia, Explained: The Long-Term COVID-19 Symptom That Makes Food Taste, Smell Rotten

Published September 22, 2021 at 11:11 AM MDT
Justin Anderson scoops a helping of Crawfish Monica into a bowl before serving it at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Sunday, May 8, 2011. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
You’ve likely heard of long-term symptoms some people experience after getting COVID-19: fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath.

But there’s another long-term symptom that’s not as well known but just as debilitating. It’s called parosmia, a disorder that can make food smell and taste rancid.

Patty Wight of Maine Public Radio reports on this perplexing condition that has a profound impact on people’s lives, but few treatment options.

