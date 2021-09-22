Partial Government Shutdown Looms As Congress Nears Deadline To Pass Spending Bill

The Senate must pass a federal spending bill in fewer than 10 days to prevent a government shutdown and avoid the first-ever debt default in U.S. history.

Democrats in the House passed the bill along party lines on Tuesday and now Republicans say they will block it in the Senate.

The bill also includes funds for Afghan refugees and natural disaster recovery.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell about the spending bill and debt limit increase heading to the Senate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

