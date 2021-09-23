The News Roundup — International

President Joe Biden visited the U.N. this week and promised attendees a decade of “relentless diplomacy.” In his speech to the assembly, the president promised to double the U.S.’s donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Those involved in global markets are on edge watching what’s happening as Evergrande, a huge Chinese property company, flirts withdefaulting on its debts.

The party supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin won a majority of seats in the Russian parliament. The election, however, was reportedly marred by fraud with attacks on tech companies like Apple and Google for restricting access to a votingcoordination app backed by opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

