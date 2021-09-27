© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Workers With Disabilities Look To Future Of Remote Jobs As Commonplace

Published September 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM MDT

Employers typically resisted allowing workers with disabilities to work remotely. But the pandemic has changed what was once thought of as a special accommodation into a regular practice for many office workers.

Will remote work now become more of a long-term option for workers with disabilities? Alan Yu of WHYY’s The Pulse reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

