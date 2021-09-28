Can America Shake Another Government Shutdown?

Once again, America faces a government shutdown.

On Monday, the Senate took a vote and blocked the federal spending budget.

This budget is jam-packed with a lot this go-round, things like aid to Afghan refugees and funds for disaster recovery.

And it also includes the issue at the crux of this Congressional back and forth: the debt limit.

How did we get pushed up against yet another budgetary wall? And is there any chance we can avoid the lights going out on Capitol Hill?

