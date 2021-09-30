© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

The News Roundup — Domestic

Published September 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM MDT
US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, holds her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The Senate is expected to vote on a revamped spending bill that would forestall a government shutdown at the end of the week. In the face of Republican resistance, Democrats have left action on the debt limit out of the bill.

Vaccine production and use continue to develop. The first booster shots for the elderly and high-risk individuals were administered this week. Pfizer and BioNTech released data backing their vaccines for children under the age of 11.

As vaccine mandates roll out, staffing shortages in some industries are expected. United Airlines could fire as many as 600 employees for refusing to comply with its vaccination requirement. New York is bracing for health care worker staffing shortages as its mandate starts next week.

