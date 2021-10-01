Amazon driver accidentally sends package to roof of home

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Casey McPerry got a random text from an Amazon delivery driver who was asking for a ladder. That's because the driver accidentally launched a package onto the roof of Casey's house while trying to swat away a bug. The honest mistake was captured on a security camera and posted to TikTok. It makes me wonder, though, how big was that bug? Well, anyway, Casey eventually climbed onto the roof, and, sure enough, there was the package, safe, sound and hopefully bug free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.