White House insists Democrats are 'closer than ever' on spending agreement

NPR White House correspondent Scott Detrow and The Hill senior staff writer Scott Wong join Here & Now hosts Tonya Mosley and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on the fight between Democrats over how much social spending they can agree on, and whether Republicans and Democrats have gotten any closer on avoiding a government default on debt next month.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.