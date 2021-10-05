South Dakota revealed to be prime location for the ultra wealthy to stash their assets
Following the release of the Pandora Papers on Sunday — a trove of nearly 12 million documents revealing how the supremely wealthy conceal their wealth in offshore accounts — there was one surprising location that was included: South Dakota.
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
