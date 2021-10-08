© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Netflix drama 'Maid' offers authentic portrait of working-class; SNL reattempts Biden impression

Published October 8, 2021 at 11:52 AM MDT

Netflix drama “Maid” tells the story of a young mom who leaves an abusive relationship, struggles to make ends meet through a low-wage job, all while cultivating a writing talent. It’s the latest in a string of TV shows about the working class.

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans discusses the show, and Saturday Night Live’s most recent attempt to nail an impression of President Biden.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.