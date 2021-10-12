© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Entertainment workers of IATSE prepare to strike

Published October 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM MDT

Tens of thousands of workers in the entertainment industry are preparing for a strike, possibly within days, that could stop the production of most movies and TV shows nationwide.

Make-up artists, editors, costume designers and others who are members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike earlier this month.

The last time Hollywood crews went on a major strike over a contract was during World War II.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.