What's next for Facebook after whistleblower revelations

Published October 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM MDT

The world’s largest social network remains in the hot seat after congressional testimony last week by a former employee publicized internal documents detailing Facebook’s impact on mental health, political turmoil and more.

Frances Haugen’s revelations have exposed angst within Facebook and brought on scrutiny from lawmakers in Washington, but they’ve also exposed broader problems throughout the tech industry.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent for The Washington Post.

