LA County is dismissing 60,000 marijuana convictions. DA George Gascón wants others to follow suit

The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is dismissing about 60,000 marijuana convictions from before California legalized adult use in 2016. These are convictions that were missed in an initial sweep of about 66,000 dismissed last year.

California is one of 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized adult recreational marijuana use.

Gascón talks to Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley about why he wants to see more jurisdictions expunge marijuana convictions.

