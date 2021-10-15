© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climate activists confront congressional gridlock with week of protests

Published October 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM MDT
John Beard Jr., a Climate Justice activists from the Port Arthur Community Action Network, posing for a portrait at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. before marching outside the White House for the third day on a row to protest against the continued use of fossil fuels. (Eman Mohammed/Survival Media Agency)
John Beard Jr., a Climate Justice activists from the Port Arthur Community Action Network, posing for a portrait at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. before marching outside the White House for the third day on a row to protest against the continued use of fossil fuels. (Eman Mohammed/Survival Media Agency)

Climate protesters clashed with police in Washington D.C. Thursday night as part of a week of demonstrations demanding action on climate change. They’re calling on President Biden to declare a climate emergency and stop all new fossil fuel projects.

That’s a big ask of Democrats, who are still struggling to pass bills investing in infrastructure and the social safety net that would include money for climate action.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with John Beard, director of the Port Arthur Community Action Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.