Residents of Benton Harbor, Michigan, face dangerously high levels of lead in tap water

Residents of Benton Harbor, Michigan, are facing dangerously high levels of lead in their tap water. Residents are calling for further government action from state and federal officials to address this major public health issue.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosely speaks with Reverend Edward Pinkney, president and CEO of the Benton Harbor Water Council.

