Workers in Washington face potential firing as vaccine mandate deadline arrives

In Washington state, state and other employees covered by a vaccine mandate that went into effect this week face being fired Tuesday if they haven’t complied.

Washington Patrol announced that it’s firing 127 individuals, and Washington State University fired its head football coach and four assistant coaches who hadn’t been vaccinated.

Northwest News Network correspondent Austin Jenkins shares the latest.

