Sen. Tina Smith talks climate change policy: 'All options are on the table'

Published October 20, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) participates in a discussion on climate change-fueled extreme weather and its impact on local communities on July 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) participates in a discussion on climate change-fueled extreme weather and its impact on local communities on July 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sen. Tina Smith is a leading negotiator on the climate change policy provisions in the spending bill that Democrats hope to agree on by the end of the month.

Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, joins Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley to discuss what’s on and off the table right now, ahead of an important United Nations summit on climate change at the end of the month.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

