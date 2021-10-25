New details emerge in on-set fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

New details are emerging about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the new Alec Baldwin western “Rust” last week in Albuquerque

The shooting has raised questions about safety protocols and procedures on the set, like why the gun was declared “cold” or free of ammunition.

Meg James, who is covering the story for the Los Angeles Times, joins host Tonya Mosley with the latest in the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

