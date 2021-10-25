© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

'The Facebook Papers': A critical look at the company's response ahead of the insurrection

Published October 25, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT
The thumbs up "Like" logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on April 14, 2020. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
There are more damaging revelations swirling about Facebook as new reporting has come to light based on information from whistleblower Frances Haugen.

A consortium of news outlets, including NPR, started publishing stories late last week, including that Facebook employees did not do enough to stop people who were planning the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This comes as Facebook is expecting a less-than-stellar earnings report and tech watchers await details from the company about reports that it is changing its name to be more aligned with the so-called metaverse.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Sara Fischer, a media reporter at Axios.

Editor’s note: Facebook is a financial supporter of NPR.

