© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 1A Movie Club Sees &#8216;Dune&#8217;

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published October 27, 2021 at 6:42 AM MDT
Timothée Chalamet attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.
Timothée Chalamet attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

In the much-anticipated “Dune,” a young man embarks on an epic journey to the arid planet of Arrakis. What unfolds isn’t just a standard hero’s journey, but a commentary about greed, war, and colonialism.

Critic and essayist Bilal Qureshi wrote about this for NPR:

The film’s allegiance is with the natives, and certainly with cultural humility toward the unfamiliar and the unknowable. Colonizing another is a brutal if not a fatal mission. There is also a palpable fatigue and exhaustion from waging distant wars that haunts the soldiers of Dune. Unseen but ever-present forces make Arrakis a graveyard of Empires – and an ambivalence about heroism makes Dune a quite rare mainstream Hollywood epic for and about the world 9/11 made.

For this month’s Movie Club, we’re headed to the desert to discuss director Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation of “Dune.”

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame