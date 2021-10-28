© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big oil holds 'fate of the planet in their hands': A look at the industry's disinformation campaign

Published October 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM MDT
Oil production units working in an oilfield in China on Sept. 17, 2021. (Dongxu Fang/Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
Oil production units working in an oilfield in China on Sept. 17, 2021. (Dongxu Fang/Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

For years, companies like ExxonMobil and Shell have fudged scientific and economic data to protect business interests. Now, Congress is hosting a hearing with big oil CEOs for the first time about whether they mislead the public about climate change to delay action.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley learns more about the industry’s disinformation campaign with Ben Franta, a historian of climate science and PhD candidate at Stanford University.

Watch on YouTube.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.