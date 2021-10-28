What 'The Facebook Papers' say about the company

The Facebook Papers — tens of thousands of internal documents collected by whistleblower Frances Haugen and shared with a consortium of news organizations and reporters — detail the ways Facebook failed to control misinformation, extremism, and a whole host of other problems on the platform.

The documents suggest the company put growth and profits ahead of users’ well-being.

Elizabeth Dwoskin, tech reporter for The Washington Post, and Sheera Frenkel, tech reporter for The New York Times and co-author of the book “An Ugly Truth,” dive into what the Facebook Papers reveal about the company and how the social media platform works.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

