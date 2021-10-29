Biden embarks on Europe trip as domestic agenda hangs in balance

President Biden is on his second overseas trip, after taking the high-risk strategy of announcing a deal on domestic social spending though not all Democrats were ready to vote for it.

Politico politics reporter Maya King and Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram join Here & Now hosts Tonya Mosley and Scott Tong to talk about the political fallout.

