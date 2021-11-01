An Oklahoma woman vanishes while searching for her missing son and his friend

Updated November 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM ET

An Oklahoma woman who was last known to be searching for her missing son and his friend in the Tulsa area has now disappeared herself. And remains have been found that police identify as her son's friend.

Glenda "Cookie" Parton, 80, was last seen on video with an unidentified man at a business in the Turley, Okla., area right before she disappeared, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. The unidentified man has been located and questioned by authorities, officials say.

Last week, the Pryor, Okla., Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Parton after her vehicle, a 2016 red Kia Rio, was found abandoned on the side of the road off Highway 75 near 56th Street North in Tulsa on Oct. 26.

TCSO seeks tips on identity of a person of interest in the disappearance of Glenda “Cookie” Parton. Video shows Parton with a man at local business Monday evening, just before she disappeared. Detectives need to identify and question this man: 918-595-5600 pic.twitter.com/spUUnwsgMY — Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) October 27, 2021

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Parton was last seen on Oct. 25 while she was searching for her 59-year-old son, Dwayne Selby, and his friend, 76-year-old Jack Grimes.

The two men were last heard from on Oct. 22 after they planned to attend a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas. According to KOKI-TV, the two men never arrived or contacted their families.

Selby and Grimes were seen on surveillance video at a restaurant in Purcell, Okla. — a town 35 minutes outside Oklahoma City.

On Sunday, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office detectives says, human remains were discovered along a wooded area just west of Turley.

In a news conference Tuesday, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regaldo told reporters the remains found on Sunday are identified as those of Jack Grimes. Officials say they are now investigating the case as a homicide.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Jack Grimes," Regalado said during the news conference. "We currently are searching the area where Jack's remains were found for additional victims."

Regalado says the department cannot rule out the possibility that both Parton and Shelby have also met with foul play.

Anyone with any information about either missing person case is urged to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office immediately.

