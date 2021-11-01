© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Facebook's rebranding as Meta has unintended financial consequences

Published November 1, 2021 at 3:58 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King, with a story of unintended consequences.

Facebook, of course, has rebranded as Meta. A Canadian materials company, also called Meta, got very lucky when investors then bought shares of its stock. CNBC reports the Canadian company's shares surged nearly 25%. The CEO of that company even tweeted welcome to the Metaverse to Mark Zuckerberg.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.