© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join BSPR & the Hispanic Cultural Center Nov. 16 for a panel discussion on issues facing the Latin@ community

Automakers, airlines and governments make new pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Published November 10, 2021 at 10:11 AM MST

At least six major automakers and 30 national governments vowed to phase out sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2040. Major U.S. airlines also made new commitments to shift to sustainable aviation fuel at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan breaks this down for us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.