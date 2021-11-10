Phoenix — the hottest big city in the U.S. — hires first-ever heat mitigation officer

With summer temperatures soaring, can Phoenix turn down the heat? The hottest big city in America has just hired its first-ever heat mitigation officer.

David Hondula will be charged with lowering urban temperatures to avoid heat-related deaths, which have soared to new records in recent years.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Hondula in a South Phoenix neighborhood where residents are more likely to die of heat-related illness.

