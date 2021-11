The CEO of the world’s largest movie theater chain, AMC, is selling more than $50 million of his shares in the company.

We look into how AMC’s ordinary retail investors are reacting to the decision with Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.