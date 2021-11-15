© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join BSPR & the Hispanic Cultural Center Nov. 16 for a panel discussion on issues facing the Latin@ community

American journalist Danny Fenster freed from prison in Myanmar

Published November 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST

Danny Fenster is coming home. The 37-year-old American journalist has been imprisoned in Myanmar since May.

Last week, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with more expected to follow.

But former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson helped negotiate this surprise release from the authoritarian military regime that seized power in early 2021.

NPR’s Michael Sullivan shares the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.