© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join BSPR & the Hispanic Cultural Center Nov. 16 for a panel discussion on issues facing the Latin@ community

White House officials blame rising inflation on the pandemic — but how long will it last?

Published November 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST

In a CBS interview on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the cause of inflation is the pandemic and continuing to fight COVID-19 will help the economy return to normal. But as consumer prices have risen over the past year, economists keep saying that high inflation is only transitory.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic, about the causes of rising inflation and how long it’s expected to last.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.