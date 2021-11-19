© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Truck driving, infrastructure industry stare down worker shortage

Published November 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST
Tim Kernstein, with the Phoenix Truck Driving Institute, says the truck driver shortage is creating a greater demand for workers. As a result, wages are up for new drivers. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
States are eager to get their hands on money from the infrastructure bill to fix roads, bridges and expand broadband. These projects are expected to create 1 million new jobs over the next decade, but where will all the workers come from?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Joe Kane, a fellow at Brookings Metro who focuses on infrastructure.

O’Dowd also gets the latest on the truck driver shortage from Tim Kernstein of the Phoenix Truck Driving Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.