New documentary spotlights the Beatles' 'Let It Be' sessions

Published November 23, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST
Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon in "The Beatles: Get Back." (Linda McCartney)
There’s a renewed interest in the making of the Beatles’ album “Let It Be” with the Disney + documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” premiering Friday and a super deluxe box set of the album, which came out this fall.

We revisit the “Let It Be” sessions with Emerson College professor and Beatles scholar Tim Riley.

Watch on YouTube.

Join Beatles author and NPR critic Tim Riley for questions, context and Beatles insights in a Twitter Space-cast chat on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST following Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” documentary (airing Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27). Bring your questions and favorite moments to join in.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.