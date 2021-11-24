© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Biden&#8217;s Big Oil Move

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published November 24, 2021 at 6:34 AM MST

This Thanksgiving, millions can look forward to a drive that will take far too long and cost far too much. 

The White House announced the Department of Energy will release fifty million barrels of the country’s strategic oil reserve, often called the SPR

That is an unprecedented amount and President Joe Biden says it will help combat high energy prices as we enter the busy holiday travel period. 

Bill Clinton was the last president to tap the oil reserve 21 years ago. What can we expect to happen this time?

Michael Webber is the author of “Power Trip: The Story of Energy.” He is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin

