Hanukkah celebrations provide comfort during times of loss

Published November 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM MST

This past year people have lost so much they once took for granted, whether health or family. Rabbis and others say that Hanukkah, with its story of resilience, can provide some comfort.

The holiday celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greeks and the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem, where a one-day supply of oil lasted for eight —  a small miracle.

But as Deena Prichep reports, celebrating even a small miracle is exactly what some people need.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.