What happens if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade abortion law?

Santa Clara University law professor Michelle Oberman joins Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers to discuss what happens when the right to an abortion is not guaranteed in every state, which might happen if the Supreme Court hearing arguments Wednesday decides to uphold Mississippi’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.