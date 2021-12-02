© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Blinken meets with Russian counterpart as NATO, Russia trade threats over Ukraine border buildup

Published December 2, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday in Stockholm. NATO has threatened Russia with sanctions over a buildup of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Michele Kelemen, NPR diplomatic correspondent, about the meeting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.